Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed LHP Brendan Cellucci, SS Karson Simas, and RHPs Blake Loubier, Feleipe Franks and Bradley Blalock to minor league contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled 1B A.J. Reed from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired RHP Phil Maton from the San Diego Padres for international bonus pool allotments. Recalled RHP Cody Anderson and placed him on the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Joe Smith from the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed C Jonathan Lucroy on the 7-day concussion IL, retroactive to July 9. Reinstated C Kevan Smith from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Blake Parker from the paternity list.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Breyvic Valera to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS – Signed RHP Michael Brewer, RHP Adrian Rodriguez, SS Maximo Acosta, SS Hunter Bryan and OF Zion Bannister to minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed OF Jean-Christophe Masson to a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Wandy Peralta from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated OF A.J. Pollock from the 60-day IL. Traded LHP Adam McCreery and C Josh Thole to the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed OFs J.J. Bleday and Kameron Misner to minor league contracts

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Syracuse (IL). Designated RHP Wilmer Font for assignment. Signed OF Antoine Duplantis, OF Blaine McIntosh, RHP Hunter Parsons, RHP Jace Beck and RHP Cole Gordon.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Drake Fellows, LHP Mason Feole, LHP Bodi Rascon and C Jared Alvarez-Lopez. Placed C Austin Hedges and LHP Eric Lauer on the bereavement leave list. Recalled C Austin Allen from El Paso (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Andres Muñoz from Amarillo (TL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS —Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Harrisburg (EL). Placed LHP Jonny Venters on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 8.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Traded RHP Luke Wilkins to Sioux Falls for a player to be named.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Robbie Coursel.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Marc Magliaro.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Jake Matthys. Sold the contract of OF Max Murphy to Arizona (NL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired RHP Seth Simmons from High Point to complete a previous trade. Placed OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis on the reserve-left team list. Activated RHPs Travis Banwart and Joe Iorio.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Jake Gozzo, RHP Brian Heldman and LHP Cam Opp.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Chris Erwin.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released INF Christian Funk.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Kody Ruedisili. Released OF Ashton Bardzell and UTL Sebastian Diaz.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released SS Tanner Wetrich.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Jhombeyker Morales.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Zach Reid.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed Hayden Shenefield.

United Shore Professional Baseball League

UTICA UNICORNS — Announced RHP Spencer Stockton signed with Cincinnati (NL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Jason Phillips replay center operations principal.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed F Kristaps Porzingis.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Jets TE Chris Herndon the first four regular-season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and Oakland G Richie Incognito for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Re-signed F Johan Larsson to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Dzingel on a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed C Jack Hughes to a three-year, entry-level contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Announced the resignation of president Paul Holmgren to become a senior adviser for the franchise and general manager Chuck Fletcher becomes president of hockey operations.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired F Dakota Joshua from the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Connor McMichael to a three-year entry level contract.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with Fs Steve Bernier, John Stevens, Nick Schilkey, Nic Pierog and Kyle MacLean; and D Mike Cornell and Ryan MacKinnon on one-year contracts.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed Fs Drew Callin and Ross Olsson to one-year contracts.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Acquired F Wesley Berg from Calgary for a 2019 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick and sent F Turner Evans to Rochester for D Shane Simpson as part of a three-team trade.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Named Luciano Emílio, Jason Boxx and Jack Stefanowski assistant coaches.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Jordan Reid assistant director of sport administration and championships. Promoted Francesca Spinella to coordinator for compliance and sport administration.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN — Promoted Heather Oesterle to women’s basketball coach.

CLEVELAND STATE — Fired men’s basketball coach Dennis Felton. Named Pat Vuyanich special assistant for the program until a coach is hired.

CS NORTHRIDGE — Named Neil Walton and Eddie Cornejo assistant baseball coaches.

DAYTON — Named James Haring director of operations for men’s basketball.

DETROIT MERCY — Named Steve Shelton women’s soccer coach.

STOCKTON — Announced the women’s golf team will compete at the intercollegiate level beginning this fall.

