Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his inappropriate actions, including contact with the home plate umpire, following his ejection in a July 18 doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay.

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota minor league RHP Jesus Medina (DSL Twins), Arizona minor league SS Teofilo Mendez (DSL Diamondbacks) and free agent minor league RHP Wandy Moya 72 games each after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled C Austin Wynns from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Adam Engel from Charlotte (IL).

Advertisement

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Carl Edwards Jr. off of the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL).

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME — Announced Roberto Alomar and Cal Ripken Jr. were elected to the board of directors.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHPs Joe Dougherty and Andrew Spinnenweber.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Josh Romanski and RHP Benji Waite.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Marcus Crescentini.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of RHP Enrique Burgos to Leones de Yucatan (Mexican). Signed RHP Zack Weiss, C Nick Garland and INF John Apostolo. Released C Jordan Jackson. Placed RHP Seth Simmons on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Stacey Augmon and Rico Hines assistant coaches and Lindsey Harding assistant coach and player development coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Kurt Coleman.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB David Williams. Waived OL Nathan Jacobson.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT John Atkins, LB Austin Bryant, DT P.J. Johnson and OT Ryan Pope on the Active/NFI list and WR Chris Lacy on the PUP list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Malik Taylor.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Charles Hudon to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Jacob Trouba.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired a 2020 second-round MLS SuperDraft pick from Philadelphia for G Joe Bendik. Signed M Youness Mokhtar.

LA GALAXY — Named Juan Carlos Ortega director of methodology and development.

SWIMMING

USA SWIMMING — Named Bendan Hansen director of team services.

COLLEGE

ALVERNIA — Named Kriss Bellanca wrestling coach.

BROWN — Named Jay Villegas assistant gymnastics coach.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Jill Miller cross country coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.