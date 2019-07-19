Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

July 19, 2019 5:14 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his inappropriate actions, including contact with the home plate umpire, following his ejection in a July 18 doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay.

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota minor league RHP Jesus Medina (DSL Twins), Arizona minor league SS Teofilo Mendez (DSL Diamondbacks) and free agent minor league RHP Wandy Moya 72 games each after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled C Austin Wynns from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Adam Engel from Charlotte (IL).

Advertisement
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Carl Edwards Jr. off of the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME — Announced Roberto Alomar and Cal Ripken Jr. were elected to the board of directors.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHPs Joe Dougherty and Andrew Spinnenweber.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Josh Romanski and RHP Benji Waite.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Marcus Crescentini.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of RHP Enrique Burgos to Leones de Yucatan (Mexican). Signed RHP Zack Weiss, C Nick Garland and INF John Apostolo. Released C Jordan Jackson. Placed RHP Seth Simmons on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Stacey Augmon and Rico Hines assistant coaches and Lindsey Harding assistant coach and player development coach.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Kurt Coleman.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB David Williams. Waived OL Nathan Jacobson.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT John Atkins, LB Austin Bryant, DT P.J. Johnson and OT Ryan Pope on the Active/NFI list and WR Chris Lacy on the PUP list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Malik Taylor.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Charles Hudon to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Jacob Trouba.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired a 2020 second-round MLS SuperDraft pick from Philadelphia for G Joe Bendik. Signed M Youness Mokhtar.

LA GALAXY — Named Juan Carlos Ortega director of methodology and development.

SWIMMING

USA SWIMMING — Named Bendan Hansen director of team services.

COLLEGE

ALVERNIA — Named Kriss Bellanca wrestling coach.

BROWN — Named Jay Villegas assistant gymnastics coach.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Jill Miller cross country coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.