Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his inappropriate actions, including contact with the home plate umpire, following his ejection in a July 18 doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay.

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Minnesota minor league RHP Jesus Medina (DSL Twins), Arizona minor league SS Teofilo Mendez (DSL Diamondbacks) and free agent minor league RHP Wandy Moya 72 games each after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled C Austin Wynns from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Adam Engel from Charlotte (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jake Jewell to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Jaime Barria and 1B-LHP Jared Walsh from Salt Lake. Designated RHP Matt Harvey for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Wilmer Font. Optioned LHP Thomas Pannone to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHPs Touki Toussaint and Kyle Wright to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Wes Parsons and Patrick Weigel from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Carl Edwards Jr. off of the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Casey Sadler from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Dylan Floro on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHPs Tyler Bashlor and Stephen Nogosek from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Chris Mazza and INF Luis Guillorme to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Ty Blach from Sacramento (PCL).

Major League Baseball Players Association

MLBPA — Announced the resignation of senior adviser to the executive director Rick Shapiro.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME — Announced Roberto Alomar and Cal Ripken Jr. were elected to the board of directors.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHPs Joe Dougherty and Andrew Spinnenweber.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Josh Romanski and RHP Benji Waite.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Marcus Crescentini.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of RHP Enrique Burgos to Leones de Yucatan (Mexican). Signed RHP Zack Weiss, C Nick Garland and INF John Apostolo. Released C Jordan Jackson. Placed RHP Seth Simmons on the inactive list.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Sold the contract of RHP Brian McKenna to Miami (NL).

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released RHP Tyson Cronin.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed 1B Alex Murphy.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Taisei Fukuhara.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Stacey Augmon and Rico Hines assistant coaches and Lindsey Harding assistant coach and player development coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Kurt Coleman.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB David Williams. Waived OL Nathan Jacobson.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT John Atkins, LB Austin Bryant, DT P.J. Johnson and OT Ryan Pope on the Active/NFI list and WR Chris Lacy on the PUP list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Malik Taylor.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Claimed WR Saeed Blacknall off waivers from Oakland.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed F Charles Hudon to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Jacob Trouba.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired a 2020 second-round MLS SuperDraft pick from Philadelphia for G Joe Bendik. Signed M Youness Mokhtar.

LA GALAXY — Named Juan Carlos Ortega director of methodology and development.

SWIMMING

USA SWIMMING — Named Bendan Hansen director of team services.

COLLEGE

ALVERNIA — Named Kriss Bellanca wrestling coach.

BROWN — Named Jay Villegas assistant gymnastics coach.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Mickie DeMoss chief of staff for women’s basketball.

MICHIGAN STATE — Fired women’s rowing coach Matt Weise. Named Samantha Sarff women’s interim rowing coach.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Jill Miller cross country coach.

SOUTHERN CAL — Announced the resignation of tennis coach Peter Smith, effective Aug. 1 to pursue opportunities outside of college coaching.

