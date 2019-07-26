Friday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended St. Louis minor league RHP Perry DellaValle (Palm Beach-FSL) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse and free agent minor league LHP Ricardo Frias 72 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance; both violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated SS Carlos Correa from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Tony Kemp for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Otioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated OF Cameron Maybin from the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF-OF Ian Happ from Iowa (PCL). Acquired LHP Derek Holland from San Francisco for a player to be named. Designated LHP Tim Collins for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Tucker Barnhart from the 10-day IL. Placed C Juan Graterol on the 7-day concussion list, retroactive to July 25.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Will Smith from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned C Austin Barnes to Oklahoma City. Added INF Tyler White to the 25-man roster. Placed INF David Freese on the 10-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Kyle Barraclough from Harrisburg (EL). Optioned OF Andrew Stevenson to Fresno (PCL).
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Teodoro Martinez.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Matt Morales.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Nile Ball.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with LBs Stephone Anthony and Richie Brown. Waived OT Lanard Bonner. Placed DT Michael Bennett on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Immanuel Turner. Waived HB Darrin Hall.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Nick Williams. Waived DL Deyon Sizer.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Corey Grant and DL Olive Sagapolu. Released DL Eric Cotton.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Drew Lewis. Waived LB Tre Thomas.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead on contract extensions through 2023.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Allen Hurns.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Mike Hughes, TE David Morgan and WR Brandon Zylstra on the PUP list and DE Tashawn Bower and DT Shamar Stephen on the NFI list.
NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Zack Wheeler from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Walker Lockett to Syracuse (IL).
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed G-OT Denzelle Good on the PUP list and WR Antonio Brown and FB Keith Smith on the NFI list.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Myles Humphrey.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired D John Marino from Edmonton for a conditional draft pick.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Jordyn Moore season ticket services coordinator and Brendan Cotter a group sales account executive. Promoted Brittney Whitefield to digital media production coordinator.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Mutually parted ways with M Zoltán Stieber.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE — Named Eynde Frazier championships assistant, Jon Perdue media relations assistant and Sara Yang operations assistant.
BAYLOR — Named Alex Santos women’s associate head tennis coach.
CLEMSON — Named Eric Sabin associate athletic director of facilities management and capital projects.
CLEVELAND STATE — Named Dennis Gates men’s basketball coach.
COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Bryant Foster defensive backs coach.
FURMAN — Named Ty Osborne director of marketing and fan experience.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Promoted Kevin Swander to associate head swimming coach.
