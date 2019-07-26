Listen Live Sports

Friday's Sports Transactions

July 26, 2019
 
BASEBALL
major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended St. Louis minor league RHP Perry DellaValle (Palm Beach-FSL) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse and free agent minor league LHP Ricardo Frias 72 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance; both violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated SS Carlos Correa from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Tony Kemp for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Otioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated OF Cameron Maybin from the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF-OF Ian Happ from Iowa (PCL). Acquired LHP Derek Holland from San Francisco for a player to be named. Designated LHP Tim Collins for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Tucker Barnhart from the 10-day IL. Placed C Juan Graterol on the 7-day concussion list, retroactive to July 25.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Will Smith from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned C Austin Barnes to Oklahoma City. Added INF Tyler White to the 25-man roster. Placed INF David Freese on the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Kyle Barraclough from Harrisburg (EL). Optioned OF Andrew Stevenson to Fresno (PCL).

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Teodoro Martinez.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Matt Morales.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Nile Ball.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with LBs Stephone Anthony and Richie Brown. Waived OT Lanard Bonner. Placed DT Michael Bennett on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Immanuel Turner. Waived HB Darrin Hall.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Nick Williams. Waived DL Deyon Sizer.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Corey Grant and DL Olive Sagapolu. Released DL Eric Cotton.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Drew Lewis. Waived LB Tre Thomas.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead on contract extensions through 2023.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Allen Hurns.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Mike Hughes, TE David Morgan and WR Brandon Zylstra on the PUP list and DE Tashawn Bower and DT Shamar Stephen on the NFI list.

NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Zack Wheeler from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Walker Lockett to Syracuse (IL).

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed G-OT Denzelle Good on the PUP list and WR Antonio Brown and FB Keith Smith on the NFI list.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Myles Humphrey.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired D John Marino from Edmonton for a conditional draft pick.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Jordyn Moore season ticket services coordinator and Brendan Cotter a group sales account executive. Promoted Brittney Whitefield to digital media production coordinator.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Mutually parted ways with M Zoltán Stieber.

COLLEGE

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE — Named Eynde Frazier championships assistant, Jon Perdue media relations assistant and Sara Yang operations assistant.

BAYLOR — Named Alex Santos women’s associate head tennis coach.

CLEMSON — Named Eric Sabin associate athletic director of facilities management and capital projects.

CLEVELAND STATE — Named Dennis Gates men’s basketball coach.

COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Bryant Foster defensive backs coach.

FURMAN — Named Ty Osborne director of marketing and fan experience.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Promoted Kevin Swander to associate head swimming coach.

