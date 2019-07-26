Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended St. Louis minor league RHP Perry DellaValle (Palm Beach-FSL) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse and free agent minor league LHP Ricardo Frias 72 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance; both violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Nate Karns for assignment. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from Norfolk. Recalled RHP Dillon Tate from Bowie. Optioned LHP Tanner Scott to Norfolk. Placed LHP John Means to 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated SS Carlos Correa from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Tony Kemp for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to Omaha. Designated LHP Brian Flynn for assignment. Recalled LHP Richard Lovelady for Omaha. Activated RHP Jakob Juis from paternity list.

LOS ANGLES ANGELS — Recalled RHp Nick Tropeano from Salt Lake. Designated LHP Adalberto Meja for assignment. Assigned C Jonathan Lucroy to rehab.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated OF Cameron Maybin from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of INF Ryan Court from Tacoma (PCL). Placed INF Tim Lopes on the 7-day concussion list. Transferred INF Ryon Healy to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled Michael Perez from Durham (IL). Selected the contract of SS Tyler Ldendorf from High Point (AL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONBACKS — Selected the contract of LF Yasmany Tomas from Reno (PCL). Place RHP Luke Weaver to 60-day IL. Place RHP Taylor Clarke on paternity list.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF-OF Ian Happ from Iowa (PCL). Acquired LHP Derek Holland from San Francisco for a player to be named. Designated LHP Tim Collins for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Tucker Barnhart from the 10-day IL. Placed C Juan Graterol on the 7-day concussion list, retroactive to July 25. Place 2B Kyle Farmer on 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Will Smith from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned C Austin Barnes to Oklahoma City. Added INF Tyler White to the 25-man roster. Placed INF David Freese on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BEWERS — Recalled INF Travis Shaw from San Antonio (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Zack Wheeler from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Walker Lockett to Syracuse (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Kyle Barraclough from Harrisburg (EL). Optioned OF Andrew Stevenson to Fresno (PCL).

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Teodoro Martinez.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Matt Morales.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Nile Ball.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with LBs Stephone Anthony and Richie Brown. Waived OT Lanard Bonner. Placed DT Michael Bennett on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Immanuel Turner. Waived HB Darrin Hall.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Nick Williams. Waived DL Deyon Sizer.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Corey Grant and DL Olive Sagapolu. Released DL Eric Cotton.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed WR Chad Hansen off waivers from New Orleans. Activated WR DeAndre Hopkins from the PUP list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Drew Lewis. Waived LB Tre Thomas.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead on contract extensions through 2023.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Allen Hurns.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Mike Hughes, TE David Morgan and WR Brandon Zylstra on the PUP list and DE Tashawn Bower and DT Shamar Stephen on the NFI list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL J.J. Dielman.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed G-OT Denzelle Good on the PUP list and WR Antonio Brown and FB Keith Smith on the NFI list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed TE Garrett Celek, RB Jerrick McKinnon, C/G Weston Richburg and DB Jimmie Ward to the PUP list. Signed OL Dillon Day and TE Niles Paul to one year deals. Released DL Cedric Thornton.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Myles Humphrey.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired D John Marino from Edmonton for a conditional draft pick.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Jordyn Moore season ticket services coordinator and Brendan Cotter a group sales account executive. Promoted Brittney Whitefield to digital media production coordinator.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Issued an additional match suspension (two games total) and an additional undisclosed fine to Houston Dynamo forward Alberth Elis for aggressive behavior toward a match official during the sixth minute of Houston’s game against Atlanta United on July 17. Elis was also issued an undisclosed fine for failing to leave the field in a timely manner following his red card incident; he served his first match suspension on July 20 against Toronto FC. Elis will serve his additional game suspension on July 27 against Seattle Sounders FC. Found Houston Dynamo forward Romell Quioto guilty of reckless misconduct and has been issued an undisclosed fine for his actions in the 43rd minute of Houston’s match against the New England Revolution on June 29.

D.C. UNITED — Mutually parted ways with M Zoltán Stieber.

COLLEGE

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE — Named Eynde Frazier championships assistant, Jon Perdue media relations assistant and Sara Yang operations assistant.

BAYLOR — Named Alex Santos women’s associate head tennis coach.

CLEMSON — Named Eric Sabin associate athletic director of facilities management and capital projects.

CLEVELAND STATE — Named Dennis Gates men’s basketball coach.

COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Bryant Foster defensive backs coach.

FURMAN — Named Ty Osborne director of marketing and fan experience.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Promoted Kevin Swander to associate head swimming coach.

