Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Friedsam upsets No. 2 seed Cornet in Palermo

July 24, 2019 6:18 pm
 
PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Unseeded Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany rallied after she was broken in the opening set to upset No. 2 seed Alize Cornet in the second round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Wednesday.

Friedsam, who missed over a year of competitive tennis following shoulder surgery, was 4-2 down in the first set but came back to win 7-5, 6-4 and set up a quarterfinal meeting against eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland, who beat Gabriela Ce 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Fourth-seeded Tamara Zidansek is also out after losing 6-2, 7-5 to Liudmila Samsonova.

Samsonova, of Russia, will face Fiona Ferro after the French player beat Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-3, 6-2.

The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA Tour after a five-year absence.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

