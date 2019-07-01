At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 22 23 .489 — Lake Erie 20 21 .488 — Windy City 20 24 .455 1½ Washington 19 26 .422 3 Joliet 16 29 .356 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 31 13 .705 — Evansville 26 18 .591 5 Southern Illinois 25 18 .581 5½ River City 24 20 .545 7 Gateway 17 28 .378 14½

___

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Windy City, ppd.

Joliet 3, Washington 1

River City 7, Evansville 3, 7 innings

Florence 6, Schaumburg 3

Gateway 5, Southern Illinois 4, 12 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

