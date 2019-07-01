|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|22
|23
|.489
|—
|Lake Erie
|20
|21
|.488
|—
|Windy City
|20
|24
|.455
|1½
|Washington
|19
|26
|.422
|3
|Joliet
|16
|29
|.356
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|31
|13
|.705
|—
|Evansville
|26
|18
|.591
|5
|Southern Illinois
|25
|18
|.581
|5½
|River City
|24
|20
|.545
|7
|Gateway
|17
|28
|.378
|14½
___
Lake Erie at Windy City, ppd.
Joliet 3, Washington 1
River City 7, Evansville 3, 7 innings
Florence 6, Schaumburg 3
Gateway 5, Southern Illinois 4, 12 innings
No games scheduled
Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
