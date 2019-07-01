Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 1, 2019 12:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 22 23 .489
Lake Erie 20 21 .488
Windy City 20 24 .455
Washington 19 26 .422 3
Joliet 16 29 .356 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 31 13 .705
Evansville 26 18 .591 5
Southern Illinois 25 18 .581
River City 24 20 .545 7
Gateway 17 28 .378 14½

___

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Windy City, ppd.

Joliet 3, Washington 1

River City 7, Evansville 3, 7 innings

Advertisement

Florence 6, Schaumburg 3

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Gateway 5, Southern Illinois 4, 12 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy rescue swimmer drops from an MH-60 Jayhawk

Today in History

1964: Civil Rights Act signed into law

Get our daily newsletter.