Frontier League

July 1, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 22 23 .489
Lake Erie 20 21 .488
Windy City 20 24 .455
Washington 19 26 .422 3
Joliet 16 29 .356 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 31 13 .705
Evansville 26 18 .591 5
Southern Illinois 25 18 .581
River City 24 20 .545 7
Gateway 17 28 .378 14½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

