|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|21
|21
|.500
|—
|Schaumburg
|22
|23
|.489
|½
|Windy City
|20
|24
|.455
|2
|Washington
|19
|27
|.413
|4
|Joliet
|16
|29
|.356
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|32
|13
|.711
|—
|Evansville
|26
|18
|.591
|5½
|Southern Illinois
|25
|19
|.568
|6½
|River City
|24
|20
|.545
|7½
|Gateway
|17
|28
|.378
|15
___
Florence 10, Southern Illinois 9, 11 innings
Lake Erie 8, Washington 5
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 9:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
