Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 2, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 21 21 .500
Schaumburg 22 23 .489 ½
Windy City 20 24 .455 2
Washington 19 27 .413 4
Joliet 16 29 .356
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 32 13 .711
Evansville 26 18 .591
Southern Illinois 25 19 .568
River City 24 20 .545
Gateway 17 28 .378 15

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florence 10, Southern Illinois 9, 11 innings

Lake Erie 8, Washington 5

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Florence, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.