At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 23 23 .500 — Lake Erie 21 21 .500 — Windy City 20 25 .444 2½ Washington 19 27 .413 4 Joliet 16 29 .356 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 32 13 .711 — Evansville 26 18 .591 5½ Southern Illinois 25 19 .568 6½ River City 24 20 .545 7½ Gateway 17 28 .378 15

Tuesday’s Games

Florence 10, Southern Illinois 9, 11 innings

Lake Erie 8, Washington 5

Schaumburg 6, Windy City 2

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Florence, 9:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

