The Associated Press
 
Frontier League

July 3, 2019 12:58 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 23 23 .500
Lake Erie 21 21 .500
Windy City 20 25 .444
Washington 19 27 .413 4
Joliet 16 30 .348 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 33 13 .717
Evansville 26 19 .578
River City 25 20 .556
Southern Illinois 25 20 .556
Gateway 18 28 .391 15

Tuesday’s Games

Florence 10, Southern Illinois 9, 11 innings

Lake Erie 8, Washington 5

Schaumburg 6, Windy City 2

River City 11, Joliet 0, 8 innings

Gateway 5, Evansville 3

Florence 3, Southern Illinois 2, 7 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

