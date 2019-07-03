Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 3, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 23 23 .500
Lake Erie 21 21 .500
Windy City 20 25 .444
Washington 19 27 .413 4
Joliet 16 30 .348 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 33 14 .702
Evansville 26 19 .578 6
Southern Illinois 26 20 .565
River City 25 20 .556 7
Gateway 18 28 .391 14½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Illinois 7, Florence 6

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.