|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|22
|21
|.512
|—
|Schaumburg
|23
|23
|.500
|½
|Windy City
|20
|25
|.444
|3
|Washington
|19
|28
|.404
|5
|Joliet
|16
|30
|.348
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|33
|14
|.702
|—
|Evansville
|26
|19
|.578
|6
|Southern Illinois
|26
|20
|.565
|6½
|River City
|25
|20
|.556
|7
|Gateway
|18
|28
|.391
|14½
___
Southern Illinois 7, Florence 6
Lake Erie 6, Washington 5
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.