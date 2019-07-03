Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 3, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 22 21 .512
Schaumburg 23 24 .489 1
Windy City 21 25 .457
Washington 19 28 .404 5
Joliet 17 30 .362 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 33 14 .702
Evansville 27 19 .587
Southern Illinois 26 20 .565
River City 25 21 .543
Gateway 18 29 .383 15

___

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Illinois 7, Florence 6

Lake Erie 6, Washington 5

Windy City 4, Schaumburg 3, 10 innings

Advertisement

Joliet 5, River City 3

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Evansville 3, Gateway 0

Thursday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, Game 2, TBD

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.