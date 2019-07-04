|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|22
|21
|.512
|—
|Schaumburg
|23
|24
|.489
|1
|Windy City
|21
|25
|.457
|2½
|Washington
|19
|28
|.404
|5
|Joliet
|17
|30
|.362
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|34
|14
|.708
|—
|Evansville
|27
|19
|.587
|6
|Southern Illinois
|26
|21
|.553
|7½
|River City
|25
|21
|.543
|8
|Gateway
|18
|29
|.383
|15½
___
Florence 15, Southern Illinois 4
Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, Game 2, TBD
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
