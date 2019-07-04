Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 4, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 24 24 .500
Lake Erie 22 22 .500
Windy City 21 26 .447
Washington 20 28 .417 4
Joliet 18 30 .375 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 34 14 .708
Evansville 27 19 .587 6
Southern Illinois 26 21 .553
River City 25 22 .532
Gateway 18 29 .383 15½

___

Thursday’s Games

Florence 15, Southern Illinois 4

Washington 2, Lake Erie 1, 12 innings

Schaumburg 13, Windy City 5

Joliet 3, River City 1

Gateway 6, Evansville 3

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, Game 2, TBD

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

