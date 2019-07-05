|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|24
|24
|.500
|—
|Lake Erie
|22
|22
|.500
|—
|Windy City
|21
|26
|.447
|2½
|Washington
|20
|28
|.417
|4
|Joliet
|18
|30
|.375
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|34
|14
|.708
|—
|Evansville
|27
|20
|.574
|6½
|Southern Illinois
|26
|21
|.553
|7½
|River City
|25
|22
|.532
|8½
|Gateway
|19
|29
|.396
|15
___
Lake Erie at Florence, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, Game 2, TBD
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.
