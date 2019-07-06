|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|24
|22
|.522
|—
|Schaumburg
|25
|24
|.510
|½
|Windy City
|22
|26
|.458
|3
|Washington
|20
|29
|.408
|5½
|Joliet
|18
|31
|.367
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|Evansville
|28
|20
|.583
|5
|Southern Illinois
|26
|22
|.542
|7
|River City
|25
|23
|.521
|8
|Gateway
|20
|29
|.408
|13½
___
Lake Erie 10, Florence 8
Lake Erie 5, Florence 4, 7 innings
Schaumburg 7, Washington 2
Evansville 8, River City 6
Windy City 3, Joliet 1
Gateway 7, Southern Illinois 3
Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.
