Frontier League

July 6, 2019 12:49 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 24 22 .522
Schaumburg 25 24 .510 ½
Windy City 22 26 .458 3
Washington 20 29 .408
Joliet 18 31 .367
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 34 16 .680
Evansville 28 20 .583 5
Southern Illinois 26 22 .542 7
River City 25 23 .521 8
Gateway 20 29 .408 13½

___

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie 10, Florence 8

Lake Erie 5, Florence 4, 7 innings

Schaumburg 7, Washington 2

Evansville 8, River City 6

Windy City 3, Joliet 1

Gateway 7, Southern Illinois 3

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Windy City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.

