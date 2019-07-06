Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 6, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 25 22 .532
Schaumburg 25 25 .500
Windy City 22 27 .449 4
Washington 21 29 .420
Joliet 19 31 .380
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 34 17 .667
Evansville 28 21 .571 5
Southern Illinois 26 22 .542
River City 26 23 .531 7
Gateway 20 29 .408 13

___

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie 3, Florence 0

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet 5, Windy City 4

River City 6, Evansville 4

Washington 6, Schaumburg 3

Sunday’s Games

Windy City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

