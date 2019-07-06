|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|25
|22
|.532
|—
|Schaumburg
|25
|25
|.500
|1½
|Windy City
|22
|27
|.449
|4
|Washington
|21
|29
|.420
|5½
|Joliet
|19
|31
|.380
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|34
|17
|.667
|—
|Evansville
|28
|21
|.571
|5
|Southern Illinois
|26
|22
|.542
|6½
|River City
|26
|23
|.531
|7
|Gateway
|20
|29
|.408
|13
___
Lake Erie 3, Florence 0
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet 5, Windy City 4
River City 6, Evansville 4
Washington 6, Schaumburg 3
Windy City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
