Frontier League

July 7, 2019 6:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 25 22 .532
Schaumburg 25 25 .500
Windy City 22 28 .440
Washington 21 29 .420
Joliet 20 31 .392 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 34 17 .667
Evansville 28 21 .571 5
Southern Illinois 26 23 .531 7
River City 26 23 .531 7
Gateway 21 29 .420 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 3, Windy City 2, 10 innings

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

