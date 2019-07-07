At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 25 22 .532 — Schaumburg 25 25 .500 1½ Windy City 22 28 .440 4½ Washington 21 29 .420 5½ Joliet 20 31 .392 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 34 17 .667 — Evansville 28 21 .571 5 Southern Illinois 26 23 .531 7 River City 26 23 .531 7 Gateway 21 29 .420 12½

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 3, Windy City 2, 10 innings

Schaumburg at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

