Frontier League

July 7, 2019 10:13 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 25 23 .521
Schaumburg 26 25 .510 ½
Windy City 22 28 .440 4
Washington 21 30 .412
Joliet 20 31 .392
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 35 17 .673
Evansville 28 22 .560 6
Southern Illinois 27 23 .540 7
River City 27 23 .540 7
Gateway 21 30 .412 13½

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 3, Windy City 2, 10 innings

Schaumburg 7, Washington 1

Florence 9, Lake Erie 6

Southern Illinois 5, Gateway 2

River City 13, Evansville 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

