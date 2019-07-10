Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 10, 2019 6:54 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 25 23 .521
Schaumburg 26 25 .510 ½
Windy City 22 28 .440 4
Washington 21 30 .412
Joliet 20 31 .392
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 35 17 .673
Evansville 28 22 .560 6
Southern Illinois 27 23 .540 7
River City 27 23 .540 7
Gateway 21 30 .412 13½

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

