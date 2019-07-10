At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 25 23 .521 — Schaumburg 26 25 .510 ½ Windy City 22 28 .440 4 Washington 21 30 .412 5½ Joliet 20 31 .392 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 35 17 .673 — Evansville 28 22 .560 6 Southern Illinois 27 23 .540 7 River City 27 23 .540 7 Gateway 21 30 .412 13½

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

