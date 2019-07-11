|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|25
|23
|.521
|—
|Schaumburg
|26
|25
|.510
|½
|Windy City
|22
|28
|.440
|4
|Washington
|21
|30
|.412
|5½
|Joliet
|20
|31
|.392
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|35
|17
|.673
|—
|Evansville
|28
|22
|.560
|6
|River City
|27
|23
|.540
|7
|Southern Illinois
|27
|23
|.540
|7
|Gateway
|21
|30
|.412
|13½
___
No games scheduled
Washington at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
