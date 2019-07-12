Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 12, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 25 23 .521
Schaumburg 26 25 .510 ½
Windy City 22 28 .440 4
Washington 21 30 .412
Joliet 20 31 .392
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 35 17 .673
Evansville 28 22 .560 6
River City 27 23 .540 7
Southern Illinois 27 23 .540 7
Gateway 21 30 .412 13½

___

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg 8, Washington 7

Evansville 8, Lake Erie 0

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

River City 4, Windy City 3

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.