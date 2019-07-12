Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 12, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 27 25 .519
Lake Erie 25 24 .510 ½
Windy City 22 29 .431
Washington 21 31 .404 6
Joliet 20 32 .385 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 36 17 .679
Evansville 29 22 .569 6
Southern Illinois 28 23 .549 7
River City 28 23 .549 7
Gateway 21 31 .404 14½

___

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg 8, Washington 7

Evansville 8, Lake Erie 0

Southern Illinois 8, Joliet 0

River City 4, Windy City 3

Florence 5, Gateway 2

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

