|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|27
|25
|.519
|—
|Lake Erie
|25
|24
|.510
|½
|Windy City
|22
|29
|.431
|4½
|Washington
|21
|31
|.404
|6
|Joliet
|20
|32
|.385
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|36
|17
|.679
|—
|Evansville
|29
|22
|.569
|6
|Southern Illinois
|28
|23
|.549
|7
|River City
|28
|23
|.549
|7
|Gateway
|21
|31
|.404
|14½
___
Washington at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.