Frontier League

July 13, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 25 24 .510
Schaumburg 27 26 .509
Windy City 22 29 .431 4
Washington 22 31 .415 5
Joliet 20 32 .385
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 36 17 .679
Evansville 29 22 .569 6
Southern Illinois 28 23 .549 7
River City 28 23 .549 7
Gateway 21 31 .404 14½

Saturday’s Games

Washington 5, Schaumburg 4

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

