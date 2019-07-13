Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 13, 2019 11:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 26 24 .520
Schaumburg 27 26 .509 ½
Windy City 23 29 .442 4
Washington 22 31 .415
Joliet 21 32 .396
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 37 17 .685
Evansville 29 23 .558 7
Southern Illinois 28 24 .538 8
River City 28 24 .538 8
Gateway 21 32 .396 15½

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 5, Schaumburg 4

Joliet 3, Southern Illinois 2, 11 innings

Windy City 9, River City 6

Advertisement

Lake Erie 9, Evansville 1

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Florence 5, Gateway 0

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.