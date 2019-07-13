At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 26 24 .520 — Schaumburg 27 26 .509 ½ Windy City 23 29 .442 4 Washington 22 31 .415 5½ Joliet 21 32 .396 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 37 17 .685 — Evansville 29 23 .558 7 Southern Illinois 28 24 .538 8 River City 28 24 .538 8 Gateway 21 32 .396 15½

Saturday’s Games

Washington 5, Schaumburg 4

Joliet 3, Southern Illinois 2, 11 innings

Windy City 9, River City 6

Lake Erie 9, Evansville 1

Florence 5, Gateway 0

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

