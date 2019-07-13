|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|26
|24
|.520
|—
|Schaumburg
|27
|26
|.509
|½
|Windy City
|23
|29
|.442
|4
|Washington
|22
|31
|.415
|5½
|Joliet
|21
|32
|.396
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Evansville
|29
|23
|.558
|7
|Southern Illinois
|28
|24
|.538
|8
|River City
|28
|24
|.538
|8
|Gateway
|21
|32
|.396
|15½
___
Washington 5, Schaumburg 4
Joliet 3, Southern Illinois 2, 11 innings
Windy City 9, River City 6
Lake Erie 9, Evansville 1
Florence 5, Gateway 0
Washington at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
