At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 26 24 .520 — Schaumburg 28 26 .519 — Windy City 23 29 .442 4 Washington 22 32 .407 6 Joliet 21 32 .396 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 37 17 .685 — Evansville 29 23 .558 7 Southern Illinois 28 24 .538 8 River City 28 24 .538 8 Gateway 21 32 .396 15½

___

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 2, Washington 1

River City at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.