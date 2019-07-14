Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 14, 2019 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 26 24 .520
Schaumburg 28 26 .519
Windy City 24 29 .453
Washington 22 32 .407 6
Joliet 21 32 .396
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 37 17 .685
Evansville 29 23 .558 7
Southern Illinois 28 24 .538 8
River City 28 25 .528
Gateway 21 32 .396 15½

___

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 2, Washington 1

Windy City 5, River City 1

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1979: President Carter gives 'crisis in confidence' speech on economy

Get our daily newsletter.