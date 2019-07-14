|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|26
|24
|.520
|Washington
|22
|32
|.407
|Joliet
|21
|32
|.396
|Schaumburg
|28
|26
|.519
|Windy City
|24
|29
|.453
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|37
|17
|.685
|Southern Illinois
|28
|24
|.538
|Gateway
|21
|32
|.396
|Evansville
|29
|23
|.558
|River City
|28
|25
|.528
___
Schaumburg 2, Washington 1
Windy City 5, River City 1
Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
