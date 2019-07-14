Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 14, 2019 8:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 2, Washington 1

Windy City 5, River City 1

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.