At A Glance All Times EDT Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 2, Washington 1

Windy City 5, River City 1

Joliet at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.