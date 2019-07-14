Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 14, 2019 9:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 27 24 .529
Schaumburg 28 26 .519 ½
Windy City 24 29 .453 4
Washington 22 32 .407
Joliet 22 32 .407
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 37 17 .685
Evansville 29 24 .547
Southern Illinois 28 25 .528
River City 28 25 .528
Gateway 21 32 .396 15½

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 2, Washington 1

Windy City 5, River City 1

Joliet 5, Southern Illinois 1

Lake Erie 2, Evansville 0

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

