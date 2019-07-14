At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 27 24 .529 — Schaumburg 28 26 .519 ½ Windy City 24 29 .453 4 Washington 22 32 .407 6½ Joliet 22 32 .407 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 37 18 .673 — Evansville 29 24 .547 7 Southern Illinois 28 25 .528 8 River City 28 25 .528 8 Gateway 22 32 .407 14½

___

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 2, Washington 1

Windy City 5, River City 1

Joliet 5, Southern Illinois 1

Lake Erie 2, Evansville 0

Gateway 3, Florence 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

