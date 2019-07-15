Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 15, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 27 24 .529
Schaumburg 28 26 .519 ½
Windy City 24 29 .453 4
Joliet 22 32 .407
Washington 22 32 .407
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 37 18 .673
Evansville 29 24 .547 7
River City 28 25 .528 8
Southern Illinois 28 25 .528 8
Gateway 22 32 .407 14½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:35 p.m.

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, 9:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 9:35 p.m.

