|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|27
|24
|.529
|—
|Schaumburg
|28
|26
|.519
|½
|Windy City
|24
|29
|.453
|4
|Joliet
|22
|32
|.407
|6½
|Washington
|22
|32
|.407
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|37
|18
|.673
|—
|Evansville
|29
|24
|.547
|7
|River City
|28
|25
|.528
|8
|Southern Illinois
|28
|25
|.528
|8
|Gateway
|22
|32
|.407
|14½
___
No games scheduled
Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:35 p.m.
Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at River City, 9:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 9:35 p.m.
