Frontier League

July 16, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 27 24 .529
Schaumburg 28 26 .519 ½
Windy City 24 30 .444
Washington 23 32 .418 6
Joliet 22 32 .407
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 37 18 .673
Evansville 29 24 .547 7
River City 28 25 .528 8
Southern Illinois 28 25 .528 8
Gateway 22 32 .407 14½

Tuesday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, suspended

Washington 9, Windy City 4

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Lake Erie, Game 2, TBD

Schaumburg at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, Game 2, TBD

Joliet at Evansville, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, Game 2, TBD

Gateway at Southern Illinois, Game 1, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, Game 2, TBD

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, 7:35 p.m.

