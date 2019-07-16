At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 27 24 .529 — Schaumburg 28 26 .519 ½ Windy City 24 30 .444 4½ Washington 23 32 .418 6 Joliet 22 32 .407 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 37 18 .673 — Evansville 29 24 .547 7 River City 28 25 .528 8 Southern Illinois 28 26 .519 8½ Gateway 23 32 .418 14

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, suspended

Washington 9, Windy City 4

Joliet at Evansville, ppd.

Advertisement

Gateway 5, Southern Illinois 3

Wednesday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Lake Erie, Game 2, TBD

Schaumburg at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, Game 2, TBD

Joliet at Evansville, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, Game 2, TBD

Gateway at Southern Illinois, Game 1, 6:35 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, Game 2, TBD

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.