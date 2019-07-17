Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 17, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 27 24 .529
Schaumburg 28 26 .519 ½
Windy City 24 30 .444
Washington 23 32 .418 6
Joliet 22 32 .407
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 37 18 .673
Evansville 29 24 .547 7
River City 28 25 .528 8
Southern Illinois 28 26 .519
Gateway 23 32 .418 14

Wednesday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Lake Erie, Game 2, TBD

Joliet at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, ppd.

Schaumburg at River City, ppd.

Southern Illinois 4, Gateway 0, 7 innings

Gateway at Southern Illinois, Game 2, TBD

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, 8:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

