At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 28 24 .538 — Schaumburg 28 26 .519 1 Windy City 24 31 .436 5½ Washington 24 32 .429 6 Joliet 22 33 .400 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 37 19 .661 — Evansville 30 24 .556 6 River City 28 25 .528 7½ Southern Illinois 29 26 .527 7½ Gateway 23 33 .411 14

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Erie 6, Florence 5, 10 innings

Evansville 8, Joliet 1, 7 innings

Schaumburg at River City, ppd.

Southern Illinois 4, Gateway 0, 7 innings

Gateway at Southern Illinois, ppd.

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington 8, Windy City 0

Joliet at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, Game 2, TBD

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

