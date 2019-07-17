Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 17, 2019 10:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 28 24 .538
Schaumburg 28 26 .519 1
Windy City 24 31 .436
Washington 24 32 .429 6
Joliet 22 33 .400
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 37 19 .661
Evansville 30 24 .556 6
River City 28 25 .528
Southern Illinois 29 26 .527
Gateway 23 33 .411 14

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Erie 6, Florence 5, 10 innings

Evansville 8, Joliet 1, 7 innings

Schaumburg at River City, ppd.

Schaumburg at River City, ppd.

Southern Illinois 4, Gateway 0, 7 innings

Gateway at Southern Illinois, ppd.

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington 8, Windy City 0

Joliet at Evansville, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, Game 2, TBD

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

