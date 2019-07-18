Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 18, 2019 12:46 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 29 24 .547
Schaumburg 28 26 .519
Windy City 24 31 .436 6
Washington 24 32 .429
Joliet 22 34 .393
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 37 20 .649
Evansville 31 24 .564 5
River City 28 25 .528 7
Southern Illinois 29 26 .527 7
Gateway 23 33 .411 13½

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Erie 6, Florence 5, 10 innings

Evansville 8, Joliet 1, 7 innings

Schaumburg at River City, ppd.

Southern Illinois 4, Gateway 0, 7 innings

Gateway at Southern Illinois, ppd.

Washington 8, Windy City 0

Evansville 6, Joliet 3, 7 innings

Lake Erie 3, Florence 2, 8 innings

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at River City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, Game 2, TBD

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

