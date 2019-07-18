Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 18, 2019 10:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 30 24 .556
Schaumburg 28 27 .509
Windy City 25 31 .446 6
Washington 24 33 .421
Joliet 22 35 .386
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 37 21 .638
Evansville 32 24 .571 4
River City 29 25 .537 6
Southern Illinois 29 26 .527
Gateway 23 33 .411 13

___

Thursday’s Games

River City 10, Schaumburg 3, 7 innings

Windy City 3, Washington 2

Lake Erie 9, Florence 2

Evansville 8, Joliet 2

Schaumburg at River City, 8:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

