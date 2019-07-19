|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Schaumburg
|29
|27
|.518
|2
|Windy City
|25
|31
|.446
|6
|Washington
|24
|33
|.421
|7½
|Joliet
|22
|35
|.386
|9½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Evansville
|32
|24
|.571
|4
|River City
|29
|26
|.527
|6½
|Southern Illinois
|29
|26
|.527
|6½
|Gateway
|23
|33
|.411
|13
River City 10, Schaumburg 3, 7 innings
Windy City 3, Washington 2
Lake Erie 9, Florence 2
Evansville 8, Joliet 2
Schaumburg 4, River City 2
Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
