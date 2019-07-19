Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 19, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 31 24 .564
Schaumburg 29 27 .518
Windy City 25 31 .446
Washington 24 33 .421 8
Joliet 22 35 .386 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 37 22 .627
Evansville 32 24 .571
River City 29 26 .527 6
Southern Illinois 29 26 .527 6
Gateway 23 33 .411 12½

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Windy City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 6:05 p.m.

