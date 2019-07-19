|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Schaumburg
|29
|27
|.518
|3
|Windy City
|25
|31
|.446
|7
|Washington
|24
|34
|.414
|9
|Joliet
|22
|35
|.386
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Evansville
|32
|25
|.561
|4½
|River City
|30
|26
|.536
|6
|Southern Illinois
|29
|27
|.518
|7
|Gateway
|23
|33
|.411
|13
___
Florence 9, Evansville 6
Lake Erie 7, Washington 6
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
River City 3, Southern Illinois 0
Gateway at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Gateway at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 6:05 p.m.
