|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Schaumburg
|30
|27
|.526
|2½
|Windy City
|25
|32
|.439
|7½
|Washington
|24
|34
|.414
|9
|Joliet
|22
|36
|.379
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Evansville
|32
|25
|.561
|4½
|River City
|31
|26
|.544
|5½
|Southern Illinois
|29
|28
|.509
|7½
|Gateway
|24
|33
|.421
|12½
___
River City 15, Southern Illinois 2
Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Gateway at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
