Frontier League

July 20, 2019 9:13 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 32 24 .571
Schaumburg 30 27 .526
Windy City 25 32 .439
Washington 24 34 .414 9
Joliet 22 36 .379 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 38 22 .633
Evansville 32 25 .561
River City 31 26 .544
Southern Illinois 29 28 .509
Gateway 24 33 .421 12½

Saturday’s Games

River City 15, Southern Illinois 2

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Windy City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

