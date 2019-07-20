Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 20, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 33 24 .579
Schaumburg 30 27 .526 3
Windy City 25 32 .439 8
Washington 24 35 .407 10
Joliet 22 36 .379 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 38 23 .623
Evansville 33 25 .569
River City 31 26 .544 5
Southern Illinois 29 28 .509 7
Gateway 24 33 .421 12

Saturday’s Games

River City 15, Southern Illinois 2, 7 innings

Evansville 8, Florence 2

Windy City at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Joliet 3, Gateway 2

Lake Erie 5, Washington 2

Southern Illinois at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Windy City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Gateway at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

