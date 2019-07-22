Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 22, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 32 25 .561
Schaumburg 31 28 .525 2
Windy City 26 33 .441 7
Washington 25 35 .417
Joliet 23 36 .390 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 38 23 .623
Evansville 34 25 .576 3
River City 32 27 .542 5
Southern Illinois 30 29 .508 7
Gateway 24 34 .414 12½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

