|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|Schaumburg
|31
|28
|.525
|2
|Windy City
|26
|33
|.441
|7
|Washington
|25
|35
|.417
|8½
|Joliet
|23
|36
|.390
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Evansville
|34
|25
|.576
|3
|River City
|32
|27
|.542
|5
|Southern Illinois
|30
|29
|.508
|7
|Gateway
|24
|34
|.414
|12½
___
No games scheduled
Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
