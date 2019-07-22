At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 32 25 .561 — Schaumburg 31 28 .525 2 Windy City 26 33 .441 7 Washington 25 35 .417 8½ Joliet 23 36 .390 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 38 23 .623 — Evansville 34 25 .576 3 River City 32 27 .542 5 Southern Illinois 30 29 .508 7 Gateway 24 34 .414 12½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

