At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 32 25 .561 — Schaumburg 31 28 .525 2 Windy City 27 33 .450 6½ Washington 25 35 .417 8½ Joliet 23 36 .390 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 38 24 .613 — Evansville 34 25 .576 2½ River City 32 27 .542 4½ Southern Illinois 30 29 .508 6½ Gateway 24 34 .414 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City 1, Florence 0

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

