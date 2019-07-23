Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 23, 2019 10:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 32 25 .561
Schaumburg 31 28 .525 2
Windy City 27 33 .450
Washington 25 36 .410 9
Joliet 23 36 .390 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 38 24 .613
Evansville 34 25 .576
River City 33 27 .550 4
Southern Illinois 30 29 .508
Gateway 24 34 .414 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City 1, Florence 0

River City 3, Washington 2

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

