|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Schaumburg
|32
|28
|.533
|2
|Windy City
|27
|33
|.450
|7
|Washington
|25
|36
|.410
|9½
|Joliet
|24
|36
|.400
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|38
|24
|.613
|—
|Evansville
|34
|26
|.567
|3
|River City
|33
|27
|.550
|4
|Southern Illinois
|30
|30
|.500
|7
|Gateway
|24
|35
|.407
|12½
___
Windy City 1, Florence 0
River City 3, Washington 2
Schaumburg 1, Southern Illinois 0
Lake Erie 4, Gateway 2
Joliet 7, Evansville 4
Evansville at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.
Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, cancelled
Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.