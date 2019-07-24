Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 24, 2019 2:42 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 33 25 .569
Schaumburg 32 28 .533 2
Windy City 27 33 .450 7
Washington 25 36 .410
Joliet 24 36 .400 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 38 24 .613
Evansville 34 26 .567 3
River City 33 27 .550 4
Southern Illinois 30 30 .500 7
Gateway 24 35 .407 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City 1, Florence 0

River City 3, Washington 2

Schaumburg 1, Southern Illinois 0

Lake Erie 4, Gateway 2

Joliet 7, Evansville 4

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, cancelled

Thursday’s Games

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

