At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 33 25 .569 — Schaumburg 32 28 .533 2 Windy City 27 33 .450 7 Washington 25 36 .410 9½ Joliet 24 36 .400 10 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 38 24 .613 — Evansville 34 26 .567 3 River City 33 27 .550 4 Southern Illinois 30 30 .500 7 Gateway 24 35 .407 12½

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City 1, Florence 0

River City 3, Washington 2

Schaumburg 1, Southern Illinois 0

Lake Erie 4, Gateway 2

Joliet 7, Evansville 4

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, cancelled

Thursday’s Games

Florence at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

